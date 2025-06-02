'Haunted' Annabelle Doll Back In Custody After Claims It Went Missing: "Was Never Out Of Control"

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. The Annabelle doll sparked online panic after claims of its disappearance. Its owner confirmed the doll was never out of control and is safe. The doll's tour coincided with a prison escape and a significant fire.

Last week, the allegedly haunted Annabelle doll sparked online panic after claims it went missing during a paranormal tour in the US. However, the doll's owner confirmed it's safely back home and "was never out of control." According to the New York Post, the doll's appearance in New Orleans coincided with a prison breakout and a devastating fire, fueling conspiracy theories. Notably, the Annabelle doll gained notoriety after being featured in the 'The Conjuring' movie series.

According to Tony Spera, the owner, Annabelle is safely back at the Warren Occult Museum in Monroe, Connecticut, under lock and key.

"The doll was taken on a brief tour to several locations to show the doll to enthusiasts of the paranormal. The doll was never out of our control. We take extreme precautions when handling or transporting the doll," Mr Spera told The Post.

Some people believed Annabelle's visit to New Orleans was a bad omen, citing the Nottoway Plantation House fire on May 15 and the inmate escape from the Orleans Justice Centre on May 16. However, most of the escaped inmates have been recaptured.

"I did not think people were taking it seriously (because) I kept seeing jokes about it on Instagram and TikTok. But, I didn't realise people were out here like, actually thinking that this was legit," Ghost City Tours founder Tim Nealon told USA Today.

The Annabelle doll was owned by paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, and it's now housed in their former home, the Warren Occult Museum. The museum isn't open to the public. To protect against the doll's supposed malevolent energy, the case was treated with blessed holy water and holy oil, and crosses were cut into the wood.

"The doll is blessed by a Catholic priest before moving it, while on tour and after it is returned to the museum. On the tour, a Catholic priest, Father Bob, travelled with us the entire trip," Mr Spera added.