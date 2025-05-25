Internet Panics Over Rumours That 'Haunted' Annabelle Doll Is Missing. Here's The Truth

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. The Annabelle doll sparked online panic over its reported disappearance. Social media users linked the doll to recent fires in New Orleans. Officials dismissed any supernatural ties to the fires and confirmed safety.

The infamous Annabelle doll - believed by some to be haunted - sparked panic online this week after social media users claimed it had gone missing during a paranormal tour in the US. The doll, linked by conspiracy theorists to a series of fires in New Orleans this month, was reportedly not visible to visitors at a recent stop, fuelling wild speculation.

The rumours gained momentum after a fire broke out at the historic Nottoway Resort in Louisiana. Though officials confirmed there were no injuries and dismissed any supernatural connection, many online pointed to Annabelle's presence in the state at the time.

The doll, housed at the Warrens' Occult Museum in Connecticut and known for its ties to paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, had been on a tour across the US. When visitors claimed they couldn't find it on display, speculation quickly snowballed.

"What do you mean, Annabelle, the doll has gone missing??? WHO THE F*** LOST HER????" read one viral post on X.

"They really moved the Annabelle doll out of the Warren's museum after they specifically said to never move it," said another.

However, the internet frenzy was short-lived. Dan Rivera from NESPR (New England Society for Psychic Research) addressed the rumours by posting a video from inside the museum, showing the doll safely back in its glass case.

"Some wild and crazy internet rumours this morning claiming that we lost Annabelle. She/it is NOT lost," a caption read alongside the video, putting an end - for now - to the haunted hysteria.