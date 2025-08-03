US Comedian Buys Ed And Lorraine Warren's Home And Museum, Becomes Legal Guardian Of "Demonic" Annabelle Doll

American comedian Matt Rife and his friend Elton Castee have purchased the home and museum of Ed and Lorraine Warren, renowned paranormal investigators, and the museum in Monroe, Connecticut, which includes the infamous Annabelle doll. The doll is a supposedly haunted relic that has been linked to a series of paranormal activities since the 1970s.

In the video posted on TikTok, he said, "Ed and Lorraine Warren are who took demonology, ghost hunting, and paranormal investigation and made it mainstream," he said. "Now, I know a lot of you don't know what any of this means whatsoever, but if you follow ghost stuff, this is about as big as it gets."

In his caption, Rife wrote that he is "obsessed" with the paranormal and all things haunted, especially "The Conjuring" series, which made him interested in purchasing the museum and the doll. "This is the most random hobby ever, but it's so (expletive) cool," he smiled.

Both Rife and Castee will be the "legal guardians" of the haunted collection, including the doll, for at least the next five years.

The property they bought is estimated to be worth around $627,600, with four bedrooms and two baths, spanning 2,544 square feet. The exact purchase price of the property is not publicly disclosed.

"We plan to open the house for overnight stays and museum tours so you yourself can experience and learn all the haunted history surrounding this amazing place," they said in an Instagram post.

History of the Annabelle doll

The Annabelle doll is believed to be haunted. The New England Society for Psychic Research's website revealed that the doll was gifted to a student nurse. She brought it home, where she lived with her roommate in 1968.

"Almost immediately, the roommates noticed strange occurrences with the doll and they were introduced to a medium who told them the doll was inhabited by the spirit of a young girl named Annabelle," the organisation wrote.

"The two roommates tried to accept the doll's spirit and please it only to have it reciprocate maliciousness and violent intent."

Ed and Lorraine Warren, renowned paranormal investigators, claimed the doll was "demonically possessed".

The doll also inspired the horror film franchise The Conjuring.