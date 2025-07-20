"Demonic" Annabelle Doll Missing From Hotel Room Where Paranormal Investigator Found Dead: Report

The Annabelle doll, a supposedly haunted relic, was found missing from paranormal investigator Dan Rivera's hotel room after his death in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, People reported.

The 54-year-old was found dead in his hotel room on July 13 after leading a sold-out ghost tour called "Devils on the Run" at the Soldiers National Orphanage, which featured the Annabelle doll.

The cause of death remains unknown, with autopsy results expected in eight to ten weeks. However, the authorities confirmed that Rivera's death didn't appear suspicious, and he was found alone in his hotel room. Adams County Coroner Francis Dutrow told People Friday that the doll wasn't in the room when first responders found Rivera.

Here's what we know about the Annabelle doll

The Annabelle doll is believed to be haunted and has been linked to a series of paranormal activities since the 1970s. According to the New England Society for Psychic Research's website, the doll was gifted to a student nurse. She brought it home, where she lived with her roommate in 1968.

"Almost immediately, the roommates noticed strange occurrences with the doll and they were introduced to a medium who told them the doll was inhabited by the spirit of a young girl named Annabelle," the organisation wrote. "The two roommates tried to accept the doll's spirit and please it only to have it reciprocate maliciousness and violent intent."

Ed and Lorraine Warren, renowned paranormal investigators, claimed the doll was "demonically possessed".

The doll also inspired the horror film franchise The Conjuring.

What are the conspiracy theories?

Conspiracy theorists have linked Rivera's death to the Annabelle doll, despite police statements that nothing unusual or suspicious was found at the scene. Some fans and followers are also speculating about the doll's curse, while others are paying tribute to Rivera's work and legacy.

In a report shared on July 16, the Pennsylvania State Police said, "Members from PSP Gettysburg responded to a hotel in Straban Township, Adams County for a report of a deceased [man]."

"The decedent was discovered in his hotel room by workers. Nothing unusual or suspicious was observed at the scene."

Despite Rivera's death, the New England Society for Psychic Research plans to continue their supernatural tour, honouring Rivera's memory.