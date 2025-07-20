What Is Baby Grok? Musk's xAI Announces Kid-Friendly AI Chatbot After Companion Controversy

Days after introducing customisable 3D animated companions to the Grok chatbot, which many dubbed as being too sexualised, Elon Musk has announced a kid-friendly version of the artificial intelligence (AI) tool. The xAI CEO on Saturday (Jul 19) announced plans to release Baby Grok, which would only contain 'kid-friendly content'.

It is expected to be a simplified version of the Grok AI chatbot and will be tailored for safe and educational interactions with children.

"We're going to make Baby Grok @xAI, an app dedicated to kid-friendly content," Mr Musk wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Beyond this, Mr Musk did not disclose details on how the children-focused AI app will differ from xAI's usual offering. Unlike other chatbots, Mr Musk's Grok is known for giving foul-mouthed replies if the user asks for it. However, with children also operating the chatbot, it could have a negative influence, which may have prompted the development of Baby Grok.

See the post here:

We're going to make Baby Grok @xAI, an app dedicated to kid-friendly content — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 20, 2025

Social media reacts

Reacting to the announcement, the majority of social media users lauded the move, saying they may now consider introducing Grok to their children.

"Instant favourite in every family home," said one user, while another added: "Much needed. I have to let my kids use my app right now over ChatGPT."

A third commented: "Thank you!!!!! My daughter has been wanting to play with it but I wouldn't let her."

Also Read | Here's How Much Andy Byron's Wife Could Get In Divorce After Coldplay Kiss Cam Scandal

What is Grok?

xAI's Grok, launched in 2023, is Mr Musk's response to OpenAI's ChatGPT, Meta's Llama, and Google's Gemini. With the AI being perceived as the future of technology and humanity, Mr Musk has spent considerable resources to fast-track Grok's development.

Earlier this month, xAI rolled out chatbot Grok 4 just months after releasing its previous iteration, underscoring the frenetic pace of AI development. Mr Musk claimed that Grok 4 is one of the most advanced chatbots capable of solving almost any query.

"With respect to academic questions, Grok 4 is better than PhD level in every subject, no exceptions," said Mr Musk during the launch. "At times, it may lack common sense, and it has not yet invented new technologies or discovered new physics, but that is just a matter of time.

The update came after the chatbot shared multiple antisemitic comments on X that drew widespread condemnation.

Currently, Grok has three modes: DeepSearch, Think, and Big Mind, which break down any query on the basis of the depth the user wants in the answer.