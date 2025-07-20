Jack Ma Spotted Riding Bicycle On Chinese Streets, Internet Says, "Simplicity At Its Peak"

Billionaire and Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma was recently seen riding a bicycle through the streets of Hangzhou, China. A video of his rare appearance went viral on social media, with users praising his "simplicity".

Watch the video here:

Although he has retained his position as CEO, his story reminds me of China's Last Emperor, who was pardoned after the revolution (despite collaborating with the Japanese) and became a simple gardener. pic.twitter.com/MCDsZMPpZJ — Dott. Orikron 🇵🇹 (@orikron) July 18, 2025

The video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) on July 17 by user Dott. Orikron. "Jack Ma was spotted riding his bicycle in Hangzhou," the user wrote in the caption. "Although he has retained his position as CEO, his story reminds me of China's Last Emperor, who was pardoned after the revolution (despite collaborating with the Japanese) and became a simple gardener."

"Simplicity at its peak," one user wrote. While another said, "Alas, look how happy and free he is." A third user wrote, "A simple gardener with billions in the bank - is China so safe that billionaires like him don't need bodyguards?"

As per a report by Hype Malaysia, the video was first uploaded by a XiaoHongShu user, who revealed that she ran into Ma when she was with friends at the park. The user reportedly said, "I came to West Lake (in Hangzhou with my friends and ran into Jack Ma! He was wearing sportswear!"

The Alibaba co-founder confirmed his identity when asked by the woman.

Jack Ma's recent appearance

Ma had kept a low profile since 2020, following a public criticism of China's financial regulators, which led to a crackdown on Alibaba and Ant Group. However, his recent appearances suggest a possible reconciliation between the Chinese government and the tech industry.

Earlier this year, in February, Ma attended a high-profile meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and other business leaders. His reappearance is seen as an effort to revive investor confidence in China's struggling economy.

His net worth stands at about $26.5 billion as of July 2025, according to Forbes. He stepped down as Alibaba's executive chairman in 2019.