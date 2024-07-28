'10 Girls, 2 Bathrooms': Coco Gauff On Why Her Teammates Left Olympic Village For Hotel

Ms Gauff shared flag-bearing duties with basketball star LeBron James.

US tennis star Coco Gauff recently revealed that she is the only Team USA women's tennis player living in the Olympic Village in Paris after a chaotic living situation forced her teammates to flee to a hotel. According to the New York Post, Ms Gauff gave a 7-second tour of the American women's tennis players inside the $1.6 billion housing complex. "10 girls, two bathrooms. #olympicvillage," the 20-year-old wrote in a TikTok video on Saturday.

The clip showed Team USA Olympians doing their hair and makeup and getting dressed across a few rooms throughout the hectic suite, the Post reported. In the comments section, when one user suggested the athletes should move to a hotel, Ms Gauff responded by saying that some had done that already. "All the tennis girls moved to a hotel except me. So now just five girls, two bathrooms," she wrote.

The tennis star revealed that the rooms were meant for 8 people but were being shared by 10. The 20-year-old said that she even had to borrow a mattress topper from the US Archery team to counter the thin polyethylene mattresses. Ms Gauff also said she and her roommates kept the room "very clean" for the "well-being of all of us."

Notably, the video was shared a day after Ms Gauff shared flag-bearing duties with basketball star LeBron James. The New York Post reported that Team USA Basketball is not staying in the Olympic Village either.

"The last few times I've done the Olympics, we've spent our fair share in the Olympic Village and felt like a part of the group there," Team USA's Kevin Durant said. "We stay outside of it, but we get our time right before the opening ceremony," he added.

Also Read | Astrologer Who Correctly Predicted Biden Exit Reveals Name Of Next US President

Meanwhile, coming back to Coco Gauff, the 20-year-old made history by becoming the youngest and first tennis player to hoist "Old Glory". She was selected by her fellow U.S. Olympic team members, making her the first tennis player to serve as a U.S. flag-bearer at either an opening or closing ceremony. She surpassed the record previously held by Cindy Nelson, an Alpine skier who served as flag-bearer for the U.S. at the Opening Ceremony of the 1976 Winter Games.

Ranked a career-high No. 2 in the world in singles, Ms Gauff has won her first Grand Slam titles in both singles and doubles over the past year. At the US Open last September, she became the youngest American to win a Grand Slam singles title since Serena Williams claimed her first title at 17 in 1999.

Furthermore, at the French Open this past June, Ms Gauff teamed with Czech Katerina Siniakova to capture the women's doubles title, becoming the youngest woman to win a Grand Slam in both singles and doubles in 19 years.