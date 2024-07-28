Astrologer Who Correctly Predicted Biden Exit Reveals Name Of Next US President

Ms Tripp also foretold that Kamala Harris would run for US President in 2024.

An astrologer who correctly predicted the day Joe Biden would end his re-election campaign now has predicted who will be the next United States president. Dubbed as the "internet's most notorious astrologer", Amy Tripp said according to the stars, the next President could be Donald Trump, as per a report in the New York Post.

She claimed that Mr Trump is enjoying the height of his professional success. Ms Tripp argues that the former President might be in for more "crazy things to come," considering that he was already the target of an assassination attempt this month. "Uranus is on his mid-heaven which shows ... unpredictability with his career and goals," she said.

The 40-year-old astrologer went viral for accurately predicting when the 81-year-old Joe Biden would abandon his presidential ambitions. "If Biden is made to step down it will be at the Capricorn Full Moon at 29 degrees Capricorn. Capricorn rules the government and old age. 29 degrees is an ending," Ms posted on X (formerly Twitter) on July 11. When an X user questioned her about the precise date, she replied "July 21." The woman predicted Mr Biden's departure since it was a full moon at the time.

Ms Tripp also foretold that Kamala Harris would run for US President in 2024. Citing the reason, she said, Mr Biden "is too old." She told the outlet that she felt the Vice President would win the nomination since she is "experiencing her second Saturn return." "It's a time when if you've been putting in the work since the first Saturn return at 30 you're rewarded ... usually there's a (professional) advancement or you gain authority," the astrologer said.

Further, she added that Mr Biden could experience more difficulties in the near future. "Pluto is on his sun. He could have some sort of health crisis come up or his health could continue to decline."

Ms Tripp also predicted that the month of August in the US may be difficult and that there may be more political unrest ahead. Notably, the Democratic National Convention is set to start on August 19.

Meanwhile, recent surveys show that US Vice President Kamala Harris, who is most likely to unseat Joe Biden as the Democratic Party's contender for the presidential election on November 5, is closing the gap with Donald Trump. Support for her has significantly increased both inside her party and among non-white voters.

In a two-person race, Ms Harris and Mr Trump are tied at 49% to 47% according to the most recent Wall Street Journal survey. However, the report states this was within the margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.