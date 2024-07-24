Pakistan Woman Asked To Spend 'Quality Time With Boss' For New Job Role, Company Reacts

Adina Hira said that she received "special" requests from the hiring manager.

A woman in Pakistan experienced a terrifying ordeal when looking for a job with the Giga Group in Islamabad. The woman was applying for a job as a fresher for a trainee and office assistant position via the Indeed app. Adina Hira said that she received "special" requests from the hiring manager. She took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared screenshots of her conversation with the person who contacted her regarding the job.

"Being a girl in Pakistan is too difficult! I applied for a job on the Indeed website, which was for fresh graduates, and this is the message I received. It's unbelievable!! Who knows how many innocent girls they must have taken advantage of. When a fresh graduate looks for a job," she wrote on X. The woman added, "They either encounter such disgusting people or those with wealthy parents who get in through references. This country is hell!"

As per the screenshots, an executive named Sadam Bukhari contacted Ms Hira on Indeed and informed her about the job description. Along with outlining the duties and requirements, he also told her about the pay, allowances and other benefits. Another snapshot of a WhatsApp conversation showed a person describing her job duties and telling Ms Hira that she would have to "cooperate" with her manager. When Ms Hira inquired about cooperation, the individual responded, "Have to spend some quality time with your boss." Ms Hira, enraged by the response, abused the guy and blocked him on the application.

Meanwhile, Giga Group of Companies took to LinkedIn to issue a clarification about the same. They said that it was a fake advertisement and the person was not associated with Giga Group. "A post is being circulated on different social media platforms regarding a fake advertisement where a person has shared a fake job post on an irrelevant job website representing himself as a Giga Group representative and trying to harass a girl. The person is not associated with Giga Group and we have already initiated legal action through FIA against him. The only authentic platforms for job opportunities in Giga Group are our official website and social media platforms," they wrote on the platform.

Since being shared, Ms Hira's post has amassed a lot of reactions online.

A person said, "Good to see you are speaking about this.... More Power to you."

Another wrote, "This is so sad and unfortunate. Can't you file a complaint against them in Women rights commission in your country?"

"This is shocking and straight up harassment! Would definitely be reporting the hiring manager and anyone else involved," a third person wrote.