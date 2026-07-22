Out Of Bedtime Stories? Meta Is Testing An AI App To Do The Job For You

Artificial intelligence is steadily becoming a part of everyday life, from education and gaming to digital work and productivity tools. Now, it is making its way into a new space: bedtime storytelling. Traditionally, parents would rely on their imagination or favourite tales to entertain children before sleep. However, technology is beginning to change that. Meta is reportedly developing an AI storytelling app called StoryKit, which can generate personalised children's stories complete with custom characters, settings, life lessons, and even background music. As the app's listing promises, parents "don't need to write a single word," with AI handling the entire storytelling experience.

According to TechCrunch, StoryKit was first spotted in the App Store by 9to5Mac. Meta told TechCrunch that it is currently testing StoryKit in a handful of countries to gauge how parents respond to the app. According to a company spokesperson, StoryKit is designed to help users create personalised and imaginative storybooks for children using AI. The app includes built-in safety filters, does not offer any social networking features, and is restricted to users aged 18 and above.

To generate a story in the app, you first select a character, which you can create by "[snapping] a photo of their favorite toy or person to bring them to life," according to the description in the App Store. Then you describe the world of your story and choose a lesson, so that you can "weave in values like kindness, courage, or empathy without it feeling like a lecture."

While it may be tempting to turn to StoryKit when a child ignores a shelf full of books and asks for a completely original bedtime tale, such as a turtle and a hedgehog solving mysteries in outer space, the idea raises important questions. Bedtime stories are often more than just entertainment; they are moments of creativity, connection, and bonding between parents and children. Critics argue that relying on AI-generated stories could replace these personal interactions with scripted narratives delivered through a smartphone screen.

Ultimately, the debate is about choice. While companies like Meta envision a future where AI plays a larger role in storytelling, many believe families can still preserve the tradition of creating and sharing stories themselves. Rather than handing these intimate moments over to algorithms, parents can choose to keep imagination, spontaneity, and human connection at the heart of bedtime routines.