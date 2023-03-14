'Naatu Naatu' Singers Share Their Fanboy Moment With ''Queen'' Rihanna At Oscars 2023

The trio were left speechless when they met the 35-year-old singer

Shortly after winning an Oscar for Best Original Song, 'Naatu Naatu' singers Rahul Sipligunj, Kaala Bhairava, and choreographer Prem Rakshith had another memorable moment when they bumped into singer Rihanna. The trio were left speechless when they met the 35-year-old singer, who performed the Oscar-nominated song 'Lift Me Up' from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' on stage on Monday.

Kaala Bhairava took to Twitter to share his happiness and excitement on meeting 'The Umbrella' singer, saying that the ''moment is going to stay in his heart forever.'' The 31-year-old playback singer also shared a picture of himself with RiRi, Mr Sipligunj and Mr Rakshith.

He wrote, ''I was short of words when this happened. An artist I always looked up to, and admired deeply! My inspiration, The queen @rihanna. Wanted to tell her how much I love ‘Stay' and that I must've listened to it a million times. This memory is going to ‘stay' in my heart forever. We were literally spellbound when she performed last night! UNBELIEVABLE!''

See the post here:

I was short of words when this happened. An artist I always looked up to, and admired deeply! My inspiration,

The queen @rihanna ❤️

Wanted to tell her how much I love ‘Stay' and that I must've listened to it a million times.

This memory is going to ‘stay' in my heart forever 🥹… https://t.co/q5i4MtRIKPpic.twitter.com/JC42cjux0c — Kaala Bhairava (@kaalabhairava7) March 13, 2023

Rahul Sipligunj also took to Instagram to share a solo picture with Rihanna and called it a ''dream come true'' and ''emotional moment.'' The Telugu playback singer said that Rihanna praised him for the 'Naatu Naatu' performance on the Oscars stage.

He captioned the post, "Wooow I have met the most amazing lady with a very beautiful heart. Still in shock by seeing your humbleness #rihana @badgalriri and how down to earth you are! Thank you so much for calling and appreciating the performance and #oscarwinning. It's an emotional moment for me!! Can't keep calm #mydreamcometrue."

Here's the post:

On Monday, singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava performed the insanely viral song at the Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The performance introduced by Deepika Padukone received a standing ovation from the audience.

While introducing the song, she said, "An irresistibly catchy chorus, electrifying beats and killer dance moves to match have made this song a global sensation. It plays during a pivotal scene in RRR, a movie about the friendship between real-life Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. In addition to being sung in Telugu and illustrating the film's anti-colonialist themes, it's also a total banger."

The song 'Naatu Naatu', filmed outside the Presidential Palace in pre-war Kyiv, Ukraine, is an infectious dance battle between Ram Charan and Jr NTR's characters, Raju and Bheem, versus their British counterparts. RRR, set in the 1920s, is a fictitious story based on two legendary freedom fighters - Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem.