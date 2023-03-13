'I Am Still Shivering,' Says Producer Guneet Monga As 'The Elephant Whisperers' Wins Oscar

'The Elephant Whisperers' was released on Netflix in December 2022.

'The Elephant Whisperers' won Best Documentary Short Subject at the 95th Academy Awards. The short film is the first Indian film to win an Oscar in this category and the third to be nominated after 'The House That Ananda Built' and 'An Encounter With Faces' which competed for Best Documentary Short in 1969 and 1979 respectively. The movie has been directed by Kariki Gonsalves and produced by Guneet Monga, who shared her happiness on social media and said that she is still "shivering" at this achievement.

"We just win the first-ever Oscar for an Indian Production! Two women did this! I am still shivering," Ms Monga wrote on Twitter.

Separately, in an Instagram post, Ms Monga said, "Tonight is historic as this is the first ever Oscar for an Indian production. India's Glory with 2 women."

"Thank you Mom Dad Guruji Shukrana To my Co-Producer Achin Jain, Team Sikhya, Netlflix, Aloke, Sarafina, WME Bash Sanjana. My lovely Husband Sunny. Happy 3 months anniversary baby! Kartiki for bringing & weaving this story. To all the women watching....The future is audacious and the future is here. Let's go!" she added.

The Elephant Whisperers, set in the Mudumalai National Park, is the tale of an orphaned elephant calf named Raghu in the care of Bomman and Belli, an indigenous couple. The documentary celebrates not just the bond that develops between them as well as the natural beauty of their surroundings.