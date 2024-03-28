Orry Threatens Legal Action Against Influencer Whose Hand He Refused To Shake. Full Story

Rather than shaking her hand, Orry reluctantly offered her a fist bump.

Orry has issued a legal threat against a content creator he declined to shake hands with at an event, following her video criticizing him. Content creator Ruchika Lohiya uploaded a video on Instagram, which has now gone viral, alleging that Orry had snubbed her handshake in front of a large audience, causing embarrassment.

Ms Lohiya's Instagram video has amassed 3.9 million views since it was posted two days ago. In the video, Ms Lohiya recounts attending a glamorous event where she encountered numerous celebrities, including Orry, whom she described as an "internet sensation."

Ms Lohiya asserts that she approached Orry and expressed her admiration for his work. In response, the influencer graciously thanked her. However, Orry's manager stepped in and requested that Ms Lohiya refrain from taking photographs - a request she honoured, as she stated. As she departed, Ms Lohiya alleges that she extended her hand for a handshake.

Rather than shaking her hand, Orry reluctantly offered her a fist bump. "He couldn't even touch my hand," Ms Lohiya remarked in her video.

The incident and Ms Lohiya's subsequent video about it have sparked a dispute between her and Orry. Meanwhile, the comments section has become a battleground between two opposing groups - those backing Orry and those criticizing him for declining to shake hands.

Orry personally engaged in the comments section to provide some clarifications. He said he refused to shake hands with her because "I don't know what germs and s**t your hand carries."

"I am always happy to meet fans and friends, when the time permits, shoving your way to me at a public event, passing my security and disrespecting my manager, you yet got close to me and politely greeted you, don't expect strangers to touch you, you got a friendly fist bump but event that's not enough."

Orry called the influencer "clout chaser" several times in different comments.

That's not all, he claimed that he has initiated legal action against Lohiya for defaming him. "I will be filing a defamation case immediately. Legal has already been notified. CCTV will also be pulled," he wrote.

Orhan Awatramani, better known as Orry, has skyrocketed to internet fame thanks to his frequent appearances with Bollywood stars, his outrageous stunts, and his ubiquity on paparazzi photos and talk shows.