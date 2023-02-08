'Operation Moti': Indian Army Engineers Team Up With NGO To Save 35-Year-Old Elephant

As the elephant's condition worsened, the Wildlife SOS team reached out to the Indian Army

Members of the Indian Army have joined hands with a wildlife NGO to save a 35-year-old elephant who was found in critical condition. The elephant, lovingly known as 'Moti,' was found collapsed in Uttarakhand due to weakness and injuries. A medical team from Wildlife SOS had been taking care of the elephant since January 22 and had been posting regular updates about its health on its social media handles.

"The elephant was found in a critical condition and had collapsed and was unable to stand. Malnourished and deprived of veterinary attention, his feet, especially the footpads, had worn off and he was on the verge of death," according to a statement issued by Wildlife SOS.

As the elephant's condition worsened, the Wildlife SOS team reached out to the Indian Army with the help of former Army chief General VK Singh. As 'Moti' is in the Rampur district of the hill state, the Bengal Sappers came to the rescue, the NGO said.

A team of Indian army personnel from the Bengal Engineer Group and Centre, Roorkee, built a makeshift structure to help the elephant stand up in order to treat the animal better. The animal had been lying down on its side for the last two weeks and had to stand up for treatment.

The Indian Army also shared a post on Moti's condition. In the post, the Indian Army wrote, "Team of #Engineers of #IndianArmy provided necessary assistance & treatment to #Moti. A special tower was constructed in less than 24 hours to help it stand on its feet and assist in medication. #Moti, the 35-year-old elephant, was unable to stand on its feet or move its body. #Moti lived his life as a begging elephant & was made to give countless rides."

See the post here:

Thanking the Indian Army, the NGO posted a photo of the entire team along with Moti and wrote, ''What seemed like an impossible task has been accomplished by patriotic unity and people working together. This photograph is a testimony to what collaboration can achieve. We still have a long way to go. Moti has a perilous healing journey ahead. May God Bless the Bengal Sappers.''

Indian Army's rescue team leader Lt Col Prateek also added, "We have been able to lift Moti using specially installed pulleys and the medical team has been carrying our massages and medications."