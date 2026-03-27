Olympics Shut Doors On Transgender Athletes In Women's Events

The International Olympic Committee has announced new eligibility rules for female events ahead of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics. Under the revised policy, only biological females will be allowed to compete in women's categories across all Olympic sports.

The IOC stated that eligibility will be determined through a one-time SRY gene screening test. This test can be conducted using saliva, a cheek swab, or a blood sample, and will be required only once in an athlete's lifetime.

The decision means transgender women will no longer be permitted to compete in female events. During the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard made history as the first openly transgender woman to participate in the Games, although she did not win a medal.

The new rules will also apply to athletes with differences in sexual development. These are individuals who are registered female at birth but have male chromosomes and higher testosterone levels. As a result, prominent athletes such as South African runner Caster Semenya and boxer Imane Khelif could be excluded from competing in women's categories at future Olympic events.

Speaking in a video on X, IOC president Kirsty Coventry said: "Today, we the International Olympic Committee have published a policy on the protection of the female category. I understand that this is a very sensitive topic. As a former athlete, I passionately believe in the rights of all Olympians to take part in fair competition."

Watch the video here:

The International Olympic Committee announces new Policy on the Protection of the Female (Women's) Category in Olympic Sport.



Read: https://t.co/QcU5IVxyTi pic.twitter.com/3brHorx1k8 — IOC MEDIA (@iocmedia) March 26, 2026

"The policy that we have announced is based on science and it has been led by medical experts with the best interests of athletes at its heart. The scientific evidence is very clear - male chromosomes give performance advantages in sports that rely on strength, power or endurance."

The IOC says the move aims to ensure fairness in competition, though the decision is likely to spark global debate.