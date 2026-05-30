"New Era of PC": Nvidia, Microsoft And Arm Drop Major Hints Of New Laptop Processors Ahead Of Computex

A coordinated social media campaign by tech giants Nvidia, Microsoft and Arm has heavily fueled expectations that Nvidia is on the verge of launching its first consumer-grade, Arm-powered laptop processors this weekend.

On Friday, the official Windows and Nvidia GeForce accounts on the social media platform X published identical posts stating "A new era of PC."

Shortly after, British chip design firm Arm shared the exact same message.



Each of the posts featured geographical coordinates pointing directly to the Taipei Music Center in Taiwan, the venue where Nvidia Chief Executive Jensen Huang is scheduled to deliver his highly anticipated keynote speech on Sunday evening.

According to a report by PCMag, industry analysts have long expected Nvidia to break into the consumer central processing unit (CPU) market. The tech world is widely anticipating the debut of two system-on-chips called the N1 and the high-end N1X.

Unconfirmed hardware leaks published by Tom's Hardware suggest the N1X could feature a powerful 20-core configuration running on Arm architecture. Crucially, the chips are expected to incorporate integrated graphics built on Nvidia's latest "Blackwell" architecture, potentially offering mobile gaming and artificial intelligence performance on par with a dedicated desktop graphics card.

The joint participation of Microsoft indicates an important software milestone. Historically, Qualcomm held an exclusive arrangement to power Windows on Arm laptops. Nvidia's entry means the ecosystem will open up to intense competition, allowing major computer manufacturers to offer diverse hardware choices.

Leading computer makers, including Dell, Lenovo and ASUS, are reportedly already designing next-generation consumer and gaming laptops around the new Nvidia architecture.

For consumers, the emergence of high-performance Arm chips means laptops could soon see a substantial boost in battery life and artificial intelligence processing without sacrificing raw graphics capability. However, experts at PCWorld note that given Nvidia's premium product history, these groundbreaking processors may carry a premium price tag when the retail laptops eventually arrive on shelves.

Full details of the processors, architecture and manufacturing partnerships are expected to be made official during the Sunday night keynote broadcast from Taipei.