'Not Trying To Defame Madhuri Dixit': Uorfi Javed After She Was Disinvited From Event

Uorfi Javed claimed she was disinvited from the event, hours before it began.

Reality TV star, model, and content creator Uorfi Javed recently shared that she was disinvited from an event, just hours before it was about to begin. At that time, she stated that the officials told her that she did not make it to Bollywood superstar Madhuri Dixit's guestlist. However, the organiser of the event Rahul Ranjan Singh, who is the CEO of Brand Empower Pvt Ltd, has quashed the report and stated that Ms Javed was informed of the same a few days in advance. Mr Singh said that Ms Javed's statement against the event and Madhuri Dixit was wrong and she should "think about her image since she had no role in inviting people to the event". Reacting to Mr Singh's video, the content creator argued, "It's not me who's trying to defame Madhuri Dixit , your own team did."

On May 11, Mr Singh took to Twitter to issue a clarification from his end. In the five-minute-long video, he said, "Madhuri ji has no role in the whole incident. She was just our Guest of Honour. Organisers have the say in who comes to the event or not and only they can decide who is invited to the event."

"There were 120 awards for recognising people from various industries. Out of these 20 people were selected from the arts and entertainment sector. We contacted more than 100 artists and selected the top 20 out of them." He stated that Ms Javed did not make the cut and was informed about the same a few days in advance. "Her statement regarding last-minute cancellation is wrong. As a public figure, her statements can have a lot of influence and do a lot of damage."

Reason why @uorfi_ Was

not invited to Brand Empower's

Global Excellence Awards 2023 !



— Rahul Ranjan Singh (@ItsRRSingh) May 11, 2023

"I would like to ask Uorfi to keep working hard so that you can be selected for a future award event. You should be invited to an event based on your talent," he continued.

Ms Javed took note of the same and responded to the video. She said in a tweet, "Why then did your team told me ' Uorfi is not in Madhuri's guest list ' It's not me who's trying to defame Madhuri Dixit , your own team did . Your own team . Also why did your team invite me in the first place and cancel last moment ? You make no sense . Duhhh"

— Uorfi (@uorfi_) May 12, 2023

On May 7, she took to Twitter and posted a screengrab of a video of Madhuri Dixit at the event and wrote, "Fun fact about this event - they reached out to my team inviting me, I accepted the invitation, cancelled my plans, arranged my outfit, last moment they told me, team that I'm no more invited. When we asked them the reason, they said I'm not on Madhuri's guest list (what a weird reason). Bhai mai mar nahi rahi kahi jaane ke liye (I am not dying to go anywhere) but to tell someone not to come last moment after inviting them. Grow some b**** or borrow from me!"