New York To London In Just 1 Hour: Trans-Atlantic Train Tunnel Proposal Resurfaces

Imagine being able to commute between the United States and the United Kingdom in less than one hour. With a projected transatlantic tunnel linking New York and London, this future concept might come to pass, according to The Metro.

Air travel, which takes about eight hours, is now the quickest option to go between the two cities. Although cutting that time to only 54 minutes is an enticing idea, the cost is extremely high. The estimated cost of the 3,400-mile tunnel is $19.8 trillion. Because of the project's intricacy and size, it would take decades.

In contrast, the Channel Tunnel, which connects France and England, is only 23.5 miles long and was finished in six years. Building a transatlantic tunnel would take a lot more time and work.

According to The Metro, recent developments in technology ranging from vacuum tube technologies and pressurised vehicles mean the journey could eventually become a reality, albeit with a large price tag.

Estimates of the construction costs of a tunnel running through the Atlantic Ocean have topped 15 trillion pounds (Rs 152895000 Crore).

If the ideas for the project eventually go forward, it could mean Londoners could hop on a train to New York and get across the pond in just one hour.

According to Newsweek, by creating a vacuum within the tunnel and using pressurised vehicles, trains travelling along the structure could theoretically reach speeds of more than 3,000 mph, making the journey between London and New York barely an hour long. This is because trains would not face any air resistance within the tunnel, allowing them to reach higher speeds than conventional trains. This design, which has seen new development in Indian transportation, is sometimes called a "hyperloop."

Cutting the intercontinental journey down to a matter of minutes means that for the first time, the Transatlantic Tunnel justifies the hefty price tag that undersea construction comes with, as it would become significantly more efficient and environmentally friendly than flying.