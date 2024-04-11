'Never Peeing Again': Vir Das Shares Video Of Snake Encounter In Resort Bathroom

Vir Das said that the snake fell from the ceiling right near the flush handle.

Actor-comedian Vir Das recently shared a video of his close encounter with a snake in the bathroom of his resort. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Mr Das posted the short clip with a brief note. In his tweet, he explained that he was spending the night at an eco-resort because he and his team were shooting nearby. However, what should have been a peaceful stay amidst nature took an unexpected turn when he entered the bathroom and the reptile fell from the ceiling.

"At an eco resort for the night because we're shooting nearby. Needed to take a piss. Opened up the bathroom door, stood over the pot, junk out, and before I began...a snake fell from the ceiling directly on to the water tank near the flush handle. Yup. Never peeing again," Mr Das wrote in the caption of his post.

Separately, in a longer video posted on Instagram, Mr Das said that the snake fell from the ceiling right near the flush handle. In the clip, he is also heard asking a staff member of the resort if the snake is poisonous. The video shows the reptile trying - and failing - to wiggle out of the bathroom.

Since being posted, the video on X and Instagram has collectively amassed thousands of views. Reactions to the post ranged from scared to amused.

"Hope you're okay because I'm traumatized after reading this," wrote one user. "That's second reason I never goes to such resorts, first is obviously the budget," said another.

"this is like my worst nightmare and it somehow came true for you," expressed a third user. "This is the reason I never go to any nature or wildlife resorts. I don't think I have the courage to face wildlife other than on screen," commented a fourth.

"At an "eco resort" that's a feature and not a bug. Or in this case the right phrase would be - "that's a snake and not a bug like you would see at a cheap ass resort"!" wrote one user.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vir Das will be seen in Ananya Panday's debut web series, Call Me Bae. He recently also won the International Emmy for Comedy at a ceremony in New York. This was his second nomination and first win. With his Netflix stand-up special 'Vir Das: Landing', the comic shared the Best Comedy Series award with the third season of the UK series Derry Girls. Vir Das was previously nominated in the same category in 2021 for the stand-up special named For India.