Elon Musk Shares Old Interview Video Of Steve Jobs On Ideas And Innovation

Mr Jobs also highlighted the importance of working with the right people in the team.

Tesla and SpaceX Chief Elon Musk recently shared a two-decade-old video of Apple Founder Steve Jobs. Mr Jobs continues to serve as an inspiration for entrepreneurs across the world. In the clip shared by the billionaire, the Apple Founder talks about ideas and the importance of working with the right people.

While sharing the clip, Mr Musk wrote, "Precisely." Notably, in 2021, the X owner had said that he wished that he "had the opportunity to talk to him."

Mr Jobs said in the 1995 video, "One of the things that really hurt Apple was after I left, John Sculley got a very serious disease, and that disease... I've seen other people get it, too. It's the disease of thinking that a really great idea is 90% of the work, and that if you just tell all these other people, 'Here is this great idea, then, of course, they can go off and make it happen'."

He added that he did not support the notion that "there is just a tremendous amount of craftsmanship in between a great idea and a great product. And as you evolve that great idea, it changes and grows because you learn a lot more as you get into the subtleties of it, and you also find there is tremendous tradeoffs that you have to make."

He said, "Every day you discover something new, that is a new problem or a new opportunity to fit these things together a little differently. And it's that process that is the magic."

Mr Jobs also highlighted the importance of working with the right people in the team. He shared an example of an old, widowed man that he knew as a young kid. He said that one day, he called Mr Jobs to his garage and showed him a "dusty old rock tumbler". They took some rocks, water, and grit powder, filled the can and let it move. Mr Jobs said "the next day, we discovered stunning beautiful polished stones."

He said that incident eventually became a "metaphor for a team working really hard on something they're passionate about is that it's through the team, through that group of incredibly talented people, bumping up against each other, having arguments, having fights sometimes, making some noise, and working together, they polish each other and they polish the ideas, and what comes out are these really beautiful stones."