Narayana Murthy Says Kareena Kapoor 'Ignored Fans' On Flight, Video Viral

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy and Kareena Kapoor

During an interaction at an event earlier this year, Chairperson of the Infosys Foundation, Sudha Murthy, and her husband, Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, were interacting with the crowd present there. In between the conversation, Mr Narayana Murthy criticised actor Kareena Kapoor for ignoring her fans during a flight.

However, Sudha Murthy rose to Kareena Kapoor's defence, but Narayana Murthy continued his remarks related to the incident.

"The other day I was coming from London, and next to me was Kareena Kapoor, sitting in her seat. So many people came to her and said hello. She didn't even bother to react," said Narayana Murthy.

"I was a little bit surprised. Whoever came to me, I stood up, and we discussed for a minute or half a minute-that's all they were expecting," Mr Narayana Murthy added.

During this conversation, Sudha Murthy interrupted him, saying, "She must have a million admirers. She must have been tired," to loud applause and laughter from the audience. "Murthy, a founder, a software person, will have maybe 10,000 (fans), but a film actor will get a million," Sudha Murty added.

But despite that, Mr Murthy continued with his remarks.

"That is not the issue. The issue is that when somebody shows affection, you can also show it back, however cryptically. I think that is very important. These are all ways to reduce your ego, that's all," he said.

Last month, Kareena Kapoor completed 23 years in the industry. The actress dropped a picture from one of her shoots and wrote, "23 years of being born in front of the camera today. And Hell ya, another 23 to go..." The actress made her Bollywood debut with Refugee, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan. Take a look at the post here:

Kareena Kapoor will be next seen in Rhea Kapoor's The Crew. Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh are part of the film.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are living their best lives in Europe with their kids, Jeh and Taimur. In the latest picture from their European holiday, shared by a fan account, Saif and Kareena can be seen enjoying a sunny day with their sons, Taimur and Jehangir, by a lake. In the first picture, we can find mom Kareena smiling while looking at her husband and sons as they hold a fish in hand. The family is dressed in their casual best and looks adorable. In the second picture, we can see Saif Ali Khan, fixing bait to a fishing pole with little Jeh beside him.

Sharing the pictures, the fan account wrote, "Family time: Tim and Jeh fishing with Pops while Beboo watches and enjoys the view."