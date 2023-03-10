Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along Shares Message On Road Safety, Says 'Amazed By Creativity'

The photo shared by Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along.

Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along, known for his interesting tweets, has posted another photo showing "creativity" of the villagers in his state. The message on the photo warns against rash driving. It has been viewed more than 1.44 lakh times and has received nearly 7,800 likes. The politician regularly updates his fans and followers on important life advice, his personal life and the beauty of his state. A few days ago, Mr Along had politician shared a strong message about littering on roads and the damage it is causing to the environment.

In his latest message, the Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) leader said on Twitter, "I'm amazed by the creativity of our village people. Zaroori Hai (It's important)", and added a wink emoji.

I'm amazed by the creativity of our village people.



Zaroori Hai 😉 pic.twitter.com/huEX1EOqQi — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) March 10, 2023

The accompanying photo shows a signboard outside a village with the message "Drive slow see our village, drive fast see our judge".

Users were impressed by the message in Mr Along's tweet.

"Very innovative initiative," tweeted one user. "Village life is awesome," commented another.

"I will tour Nagaland next year and definitely visit the village," said a third user.

On Monday, the Nagaland minister posted a photo of glass bottles thrown on the road, with glass pieces and the scrap scattered all across.

"Ayalee ! It's Bad Don't do this. "You ruined the meaning of Atithi Devo Bhava" Drinking & throwing scrap bottles are injurious to health & environment !!" he said in the tweet.

It was in response to a user's tweet who sarcastically mentioned that humans are busy dirtying popular hill stations of North India like Delhi.