Nagaland Election 2023: 'Unity Is Ladder To Reach The Throne,' Tweets Nagaland Minister

In Nagaland, preparations for the upcoming assembly elections have begun to pick up pace. Temjen Imna Along, a minister from Nagaland who is popular on social media for his clever tweets regarding current events, has also filed the nomination from the Alongtaki Assembly constituency.

Yesterday on Twitter, he shared a video on Twitter of people who are praying for his success in a traditional manner. He also thanked Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar for accompanying him during the filing of the nomination in the tweet.

The first line of his tweet was in Hindi, which, when translated to English, reads as "Unity Is Not Just Strength; It Is The Ladder To Reach The Throne."

"Sharing a video from the day, where people from my constituency prayed for me before I filed my nomination. I would also like to thank Hon'ble MoS Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar Ji for accompanying me on my big day."

"एकता बस ताकत नहीं, तख्त तक पहुंचने की सीड़ी हैं"



Sharing a video from the day, where the people from my constituency prayed for me before I filed my nomination.



I also thank Hon'ble MoS Shri @Rajeev_GoI Ji for accompanying me on my big day.

🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/xET7IFSQGT — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) February 8, 2023

Meanwhile, the Election Commission, after scrutinising all nomination papers, has found 22 of the 222 applications invalid in Nagaland, a senior official said.

A total of 225 aspirants had filed papers for the February 27 elections, but three of them later withdrew from the contest, the official said.

Four women are among the 200 candidates whose papers were found to be valid, he stated.

At least 13 parties, including the ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Naga People's Front (NPF), the Congress, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), the National People's Party (NPP), Janata Dal (United), Republican Party of India (Athawale), Nationalist Congress Party, Rising People's Party, Rashtriya Janata Dal, and CPI, have nominated candidates for the polls.

More than 20 other independents are also in the fray.

Friday is the last date for withdrawing a nomination. Votes will be counted on March 2.



(With inputs from agencies)