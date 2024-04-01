Won't Participate In Elections, Promise Unfulfilled: Eastern Nagaland Group

ENPO claimed Centre hasn't settled creation of Frontier Nagaland territory

The Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organisation has written to Election Commission informing its decision to abstain from participating in the Lok Sabha elections.

The Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation (ENPO), an influential body of the Naga tribes, took the decision over what it claimed was the Centre's inability to settle the creation of a Frontier Nagaland territory.

The ENPO on Monday sent a letter to the Election Commission informing about their move to not cast their vote in the Lok Sabha elections.

"We humbly and respectfully beg to inform you that the people of Eastern Nagaland... under the aegis of Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organisation had on March 20, 2024 reaffirmed its commitment to the Chenmoho Resolution," the ENPO said in the letter.

"... It was further reaffirmed and resolved not to participate in any central and state elections against the failure to settle the creation of Frontier Nagaland Territory as offered and assured by the Home Mionistry on December 7, 2023 i.e. to be settled before the announcement of MCC (model code of conduct) to the Lok Sabha 2024 by the Election Commission of India," the ENPO said.

"However, despite numerous reminders through letters and mass public rallies, the MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs) turned its deaf ear and finally MCC was announced by the ECI - which is why the Eastern Nagaland populace feels compelled to take this course of action as a means of expressing our collective discontentment," the organisation said.

The ENPO said the decision to abstain from participating in any central and state electoral process was not taken lightly.

"It reflects the sentiments and aspirations of the people of Eastern Nagaland who have tirelessly advocated for our rights and aspirations within the framework of democratic governance. The 'Chenmoho Resolution' represents a unanimous consensus among the Eastern Nagaland populace, and we reiterate our absolute, unconditional, unwavering commitment to uphold it," the ENPO said.

The ENPO said the decision is not intended as an act of defiance against the electoral machinery or the principles of democracy. "Rather, it is a principled stance taken within the framework of the Constitution of India aimed at drawing attention to the legitimate grievances and aspirations of the Eastern Nagaland people."

" We remain hopeful that the government of India will heed to our concerns and take concrete steps towards addressing the longstanding issue of the Frontier Nagaland Territory. In light of the above, we kindly request the Election Commissioner through the State Chief Electoral Officer, state of Nagaland to take note of our decision and make necessary arrangements to accommodate our abstention from the upcoming Lok Sabha elections," the Naga tribes body said.