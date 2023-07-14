Mumbai Influencer Creates 'Relax Station' For Delivery Agents, Wins Internet

Siddhesh Lokare is a social media influencer.

In this era of digitalisation, our lives are heavily dependent on the delivery boys of e-commerce platforms. From food to transport to household services, everything is now connected with delivery executives.

That is why, no matter what the weather conditions, a delivery employee has to work consistently to match the pace of online business.

If somebody considers providing these diligent delivery boys with a little rest in this demanding situation, it will undoubtedly make them happy.

A social media influencer from Mumbai, Siddhesh Lokare, has taken a remarkable initiative by creating a relax station' for delivery boys. Where he offered tea and snacks to these delivery boys in Mumbai.

He also shared the video of this effort on Instagram and explained why he did it.

"This relaxation station is a culmination of all the efforts and bravery showcased by our delivery network, who never fail to provide us with comfort and food," he wrote.

"Though, while conversing with these souls, I felt a sense of pride and passion they have cultivated for their jobs. They LOVE doing what they do, irrespective of monsoon or summer. This video is our collective Salaam to all of you."

This noble effort has gained a lot of appreciation on social media.

"That is the best reel I came across today! Great job, man. Me and my husband always make it a point to offer them water, something to eat, or even chocolate. The smile is my win! Keep it up," commented one user.