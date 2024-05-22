This Russian Woman Went To A Mumbai Cobbler Shop And Was Impressed. Here's Why

She found a skilled cobbler who swiftly fixed her sandal for a nominal fee.

A Russian influencer visiting Mumbai, Mariia Chugurova, recently shared a heartwarming story on Instagram about her encounter with a local cobbler. Ms Chugurova's day took a turn for the worse when her sandal broke, leaving her stranded with mismatched footwear.

However, her situation quickly improved when she met a skilled cobbler who fixed her sandal within minutes and only charged a mere Rs 10. Ms Chugurova, surprised by the experience, expressed her gratitude and noted the convenience of having cobbler shops readily available in India for footwear repairs at affordable prices.

This positive interaction comes amidst a common perception among foreign tourists of facing overcharging and exploitation in India, particularly by shopkeepers and auto drivers who may take advantage of their unfamiliarity.

Watch the video here:

Sharing this experience on Instagram with her followers, she wrote: "Today was the day I faced the ultimate footwear betrayal. My trusty slipper decided it had enough and staged a dramatic breakup right in the middle of my walk. There I was, stranded, one slipper on, one slipper off, trying to figure out my next move like a lost contestant on a survival show."

"But, of course, India always has a way of turning potential disasters into quirky adventures. Enter my slipper saviour, a man whose slipper-repair skills were so legendary, he might as well have been a cobbler superhero. In no time, my slipper was back in action, probably stronger than it had ever been!"