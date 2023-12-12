'Most Searched Playground': Google Recaps 25 Years Of Search Trends With An Interactive Doodle

Google provided a glimpse into the individuals who dominated the trending list

Google has been celebrating a significant milestone, marking 25 years in the field of search. As part of the celebration, the search giant has taken a nostalgic journey, revealing the most searched people, places and things over its history.

The tech giant came with an interactive doodle that featured a fun game. Through the "most searched playground" game, Google revealed the 25 most searched people, places and moments from the past 25 years.

Through an engaging game, Google provided a glimpse into the individuals who dominated the trending list over the past 25 years. Cristiano Ronaldo emerged as the most searched athlete, Virat Kohli took the top spot among cricketers, and Taylor Swift claimed the title in the singer-songwriter category.

The entertaining game showcased an expansive playground with clues on the left. Notable hints included Barbie as the most searched toy in the last 25 years, BTS as the most searched boy band, and Albert Einstein as the most searched scientist.

These clues were creatively represented as tiny doodles, challenging the player to identify them within the vast playground.

Spider-Man secured the position as the most searched superhero since 2004, and Pikachu claimed the top spot among all Pokemon.

The tech giant also released a short montage titled, "25 Years in Search: The Most Searched".

See the post here:

If the last 25 years have taught us anything, the next 25 will change everything. Here's to the most searched moments of all time. #YearInSearchpic.twitter.com/MdrXC4ILtr — Google (@Google) December 11, 2023

The video commenced with Neil Armstrong's historic moon landing and proceeded to guide the viewer through various points of interest. From the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge to influential voices like Tina Turner, Bono, and Malala Yousafzai, the clip underscored the evolution over the past 25 years.