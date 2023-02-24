Microsoft Researchers Are Using ChatGPT to Control Robots

ChatGPT is being used by researchers to control robots and drones.

At a time when ChatGPT has already set off an AI-fueled frenzy in the tech world, Microsoft researchers are trying to make it think beyond text. They are testing what would happen if they allowed ChatGPT to take control of robots. The company's researchers use ChatGPT to write computer code that can control a robot arm and an aerial drone.

"Our goal with this research is to see if ChatGPT can think beyond text, and reason about the physical world to help with robotics tasks," Microsoft said in a blog post Monday.

"Our team has been exploring how we can change this reality and make natural human-robot interactions possible using OpenAI‘s new AI language model, ChatGPT," researchers said.

"We want to help people interact with robots more easily without needing to learn complex programming languages or details about robotic systems."

The tech giant said in the blog post that "the key challenge here is teaching ChatGPT how to solve problems considering the laws of physics, the context of the operating environment, and how the robot's physical actions can change the state of the world."

The company claimed to have expanded ChatGPT's skills to encompass robotics and developed a natural language interface for controlling a variety of platforms, including robot arms, drones, and home assistant robots.