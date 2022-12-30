Michelle Obama Reveals 'She Couldn't Stand' Husband Barack Obama For 10 Years

The Obamas celebrated their 30th anniversary on October 4.

Former US First Lady Michelle Obama recently revealed that she couldn't stand her husband, ex-US President Barack Obama, for about a decade when the couple's children were young. In an interview with Revolt TV last week, Mrs Obama discussed the challenges of raising two young daughters as the couple was advancing their careers, and the strain it put on her three-decade marriage to Barack Obama.

"We don't talk about how much work is required and how hard it is even when you are madly in love with the person, even when everything works out right," Mrs Obama said as per The Guardian. "People think I'm being catty by saying this: It's like, there were 10 years where I couldn't stand my husband. And guess when it happened? When those kids were little," she added.

Speaking with Kelly Rowland, H.E.R., Winnie Harlow and Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles-Lawson, Michelle Obama also spoke about the tough balance between raising their daughters, Sasha and Malia, while dealing with their own hectic schedules. Notably, when Barack Obama was elected the President of the United States, the couple's daughters were ten and seven.

"And for 10 years while we're trying to build our own careers and, you know, worrying about school and who's doing what and what, I was like, 'Ugh, this isn't even," she said, adding, "And guess what? Marriage isn't 50/50 - ever, ever."

Further, she continued, "There are times I'm 70, he's 30. There are times he's 60, 40, but guess what? 10 years - we've been married 30. I would take 10 bad years over 30 - it's just how you look at it. And people give up . . . 'Five years; I can't take it.'"

The former first lady also went on to say that despite the ups and downs, she still respected and admired her husband. She stressed that it is important to know "your person". "Do you like him? I mean you could be mad at him, but do you still look at him and go, I'm not happy with you, but I respect you. I don't agree with you, but you're still a kind, smart person," she said.

The Obamas got married in 1992. They celebrated their 30th anniversary on October 4.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Michelle Obama is currently promoting her new book, 'The Light We Carry'.