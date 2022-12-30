Michael Jackson's 3 Children Enjoy Ski Trip In Rare Photos Together

Michael Jackson's three children are Prince, Paris and Blanket.

The three children of Michael Jackson, the King of Pop, were seen together enjoying a ski trip in Lake Tahoe, California, on Thursday. The rare photos of the three siblings - Prince, Paris, and Blanket - together have gone viral on social media. It shows the faces of all three clearly without the ski mask. According to People magazine, all three have been making more public appearances since Michael Jackson's death in 2009. They pursue projects of their own, but remain very close, the outlet added.

The three siblings were at Lake Tahoe, enjoying the holiday season, according to Hollywood Life. The 'Billie Jean' singer's eldest son Prince Jackson (25) is seen in full winter gear along with sister Paris (24) and brother Blanket (20).

Paris is seen wearing a brown parka jacket with a hoodie along with a knit cap. She was photographed with a coffee cup in one hand. Prince is wearing a black jacket and dark slacks with a white helmet, while Blanket opted for a black zip-up jacket and a vintage Star Wars t-shirt.

People said that Prince is Michael Jackson's first child with ex wife Debbie Rowe and was born on February 13, 1997, in Los Angeles. His godparents are Macaulay Culkin and Elizabeth Taylor. He graduated with a degree in business administration from Loyola Marymount University in 2019.

Paris was born on April 3, 1998, in Los Angeles to Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe. She went through several struggles after her father's death and told Rolling Stone that she'd attempted suicide "multiple times" by the age of 15. Paris has followed her father's footsteps and became a musician.

Blanket Jackson was born via surrogate in 2002, People said in its report and changed his name to Bigi in 2015. He is very close to Prince, with the outlet saying in its report that the two are "best friends".