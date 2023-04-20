Michael Schumacher's Family Planning To Sue German Magazine Over Fake AI Interview

Michael Schumacher has not been seen in public since December 2013.

The family of Michael Schumacher is preparing to file a lawsuit against a German gossip publication for releasing a 'exclusive' interview with the Formula One legend that was created with the help of artificial intelligence.

Since suffering a head injury in a skiing accident in December 2013, seven-time Formula One champion Michael Schumacher has not been spotted in public.

According to CNN, on April 15, Die Aktuelle, a weekly magazine in Germany, published a smiling picture of the 54-year-old on the front cover with the headline: "Michael Schumacher, the first interview." Paired with the headline is a subheading that reads: "It sounded deceptively real."

The fake interview appears on page eight of the magazine with the headline, "My life has changed completely," and includes fictitious quotes attributed to Schumacher, discussing his family life since the accident and his medical condition. Only toward the end of the article does it become apparent that the interview was produced by AI.

A family spokeswoman confirmed to news agency AFP that they planned legal action without giving further details. The family has carefully guarded the 54-year-old's privacy since the accident.

Schumacher has not been seen in public since the injury and little information has been given publicly on his condition. Reports suggest Schumacher has memory, movement and speech problems and is being cared for at home near Geneva.

"'Private is private', as he always said," Corinna Schumacher, Michael's wife, said in a 2021 Netflix documentary. "Michael always protected us and now we are protecting Michael."

Schumacher's seven Formula One titles is equal best alongside Lewis Hamilton. The German recorded 91 Grand Prix victories, second only to Hamilton's 103. Michael's son, Mick, 24, is also a Formula One driver and currently a reserve driver with Mercedes.