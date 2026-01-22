IIIT Dharwad Introduces Two-Year MTech Course In Artificial Intelligence

Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Dharwad has launched a MTech programme in Computer Science and Engineering with specialisation in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML). The programme will run for a duration of two-year in online mode featuring on-campus immersion sessions. The course structure combines research-focused learning, practical projects and industry exposure.

The course is designed for professionals and students aiming to develop advanced expertise in AI, intelligent algorithms and data-driven solutions.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates having a degree in BE / BTech / MSc / MCA degree are eligible to apply. The applicants must be employed currently in any organisation.

Academic Performance

Minimum CGPA/CPI: 6.5 on a 10-point scale or minimum aggregate percentage: 60 per cent.

For candidates belonging to the SC/ST.PwD category, the minimum CGPA/CPI is 6.0 on a 10-point scale, or minimum aggregate percentage of 55 per cent.

Semester Fees

Candidates will be required to pay a fees of Rs 88,500 per semester with easy EMI option.

Admissions will be offered based on merit which will be evaluated through the application and personal interview process. Offers of admission will also follow a first-come, first-served basis, to candidates meeting the eligibility and selection criteria.

The complete details are available on the official website of IIIT Dharwad.