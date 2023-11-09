Mexico Congress Holds Second UFO Session: New Alien Species Revealed

The researchers noted that the bodies had hybrid DNA.

Mexican legislators recently held a second hearing on the potential existence of extraterrestrials. During this event, a collection of three-fingered Peruvian mummies was declared authentic by researchers.

During the first session held on September 13, the council was presented with alleged remains of non-human beings by Mexican journalist and UFO enthusiast Jaime Maussan. The two small "bodies”, named Clara and Mauricio, showcased in display cases, exhibited three fingers on each hand and elongated heads.

According to Mr Maussan, these specimens were discovered near Peru's ancient Nazca Lines in 2017 and are approximately 1,000 years old, as determined by carbon dating analysis conducted by Mexico's National Autonomous University (UNAM).

In the recent November 7 session, Mr Maussan aimed to prove the authenticity of the bodies by bringing in doctors who vouched for their real, once-living nature. While he focused on dispelling doubts about their legitimacy, questions about the origin of these mysterious specimens still lingered.

Anthropologist Roger Zuniga from San Luis Gonzaga National University in Ica, Peru, reported that researchers have examined five comparable specimens over a period of four years. "They're real," confirmed Mr Zuniga. He claimed that there was absolutely no human intervention in the physical and biological formation of these beings.

A new species of aliens?

The researchers noted that the bodies had hybrid DNA. Mr Maussan remarked, "None of the scientists say [the study results] prove that they are extraterrestrials, but I go further," suggesting that these findings could potentially serve as evidence of life forms not originating from Earth. "We have a hybrid being, we have other beings that are apparently more evolved than us... we are facing something truly extraordinary," Mr Maussan said, as per Daily Mail.

Argentine surgeon Celestino Adolfo Piotto claimed to have examined the test results on the bodies and presented an unconventional perspective, claiming that these entities were an evolved version of today's human beings. He went on to describe them as “our descendants”.