Three-Fingered Hands, Shrunken Heads: All About 'Alien' Mummies That Shocked The World

The 'alien' mummies were presented before the Mexican Congress on Tuesday.

The presentation of the alleged remains of non-human remains at Mexico's first congressional event on UFOs caused jaws to drop and a lot of chatter on social media. The mummies were presented by Jaime Maussan, a journalist who has speculated widely on aliens. The fact that Mexico's Congress actually heard the testimony of Mr Maussan attracted eyeballs around the world. American space agency held a session on unidentified anomalous phenomenon (UAP), better known as UFOs, called the remains "unusual things" but urged transparency.

What do we know about the specimens?

The two mummies presented by Mr Maussan were found in Peru in 2017. They are tiny in stature and chalky in colour. Each one of them had a three-fingered hands and shrunken heads.

The specimens were about 1,000 years old, according to carbon testing carried out by researchers at the National Autonomous University of Mexico.

However, researchers have distanced themselves from the journalist's claims with an independent expert dismissing the exhibition as "shameful".

UFO hearing by US Congress

In July, three former military officers described to a subcommittee of the House Oversight Committee their disturbing encounters with high-tech, unexplained flying objects. One of them even claimed that the US government is secretly holding on to extraterrestrial wreckage.

Retired Navy commander David Fravor described an encounter with a "white Tic Tac shaped object" after launching his fighter jet from the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier.

"There were no rotors, no rotor wash, or any visible flight control surfaces like wings," he testified.

The Pentagon, however, denied all such claims.

NASA weighs in on claims about 'aliens' from Mexico

The American space agency on Thursday held a press briefing about an independent panel studying the UFOs.

NASA officials were asked about the UFO hearing in Mexico's Congress of the alleged "non-human remains". David Spergel, the former head of Princeton University's astrophysics department and chair of the UAP report, said he did not know the nature of the samples but urged transparency.

"This is something that I have only seen on Twitter. When you have unusual things, you want to make the data public," Mr Spergel said.

"Make samples available to the world scientific community and we'll see what's there," he later told the BBC.