Time For America To "Wage War" On Mexican Drug Cartels: Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump vowed to "wage war" on Mexico's drug cartels, which he accused of rape and murder as well as "posing a grave threat" to US national security.

"The cartels are waging war on America, and it's time for America to wage war on the cartels, which we are doing," Trump told a joint session of Congress, a ramping up of rhetoric after his administration designated several Latin American cartels as foreign terrorist organizations.

