Advertisement

Time For America To "Wage War" On Mexican Drug Cartels: Donald Trump

Donald Trump's administration has designated several Latin American cartels as foreign terrorist organizations.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Time For America To "Wage War" On Mexican Drug Cartels: Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump vowed to "wage war" on Mexico's drug cartels.

US President Donald Trump vowed to "wage war" on Mexico's drug cartels, which he accused of rape and murder as well as "posing a grave threat" to US national security.

"The cartels are waging war on America, and it's time for America to wage war on the cartels, which we are doing," Trump told a joint session of Congress, a ramping up of rhetoric after his administration designated several Latin American cartels as foreign terrorist organizations.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Donald Trump, Donald Trump Congress Address, Mexico Drug Cartel
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now