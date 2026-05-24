Meta Employee Goes Viral After Volunteering To Be Laid Off Amid AI Push: "I Asked To Be Included"

A Meta employee has gone viral after revealing that she voluntarily asked to be included in the company's latest round of layoffs, citing growing misalignment with Meta's direction and its increasing focus on becoming an "AI-first" workplace. Julie Bone, who worked as a content designer for Facebook in Los Angeles, shared in a LinkedIn post that she left the company after completing exactly six years at Meta. According to her, the decision to leave had been building for a long time rather than being a sudden reaction to the layoffs.

She explained that Meta's long-term ambitions no longer aligned with her own personal and professional goals. Bone also said the timing felt right for her personal life and added that part of her motivation was the hope that voluntarily stepping away might help another employee retain their position.

"I had been there exactly six years, which was longer than 80% of the company. This was not an impulsive decision. For a long time now, Meta's ambitions and my own were in different continents. I wanted to move on because the timing was right for my personal life, and partly because I hoped it might help save the spot of someone who wanted to stay," she wrote.

In the post, she acknowledged that she was unsure whether her request had actually changed anything internally, joking that she may already have been included in the layoff plans before making the request.

Bone also reflected on the changing work culture inside Meta, describing how AI-focused skills had increasingly become an expectation across teams. She said employees were encouraged to use AI tools for prototyping ideas, troubleshooting coding problems, and automating repetitive tasks. At the same time, she argued that simply learning AI tools would not guarantee long-term job security for workers in the tech industry.

See the post here:

Her comments sparked broader online discussion around automation, workplace restructuring and the growing pressure on employees to rapidly adapt to AI-driven workflows.

Bone said she was leaving Meta with respect for her colleagues and highlighted her work in brand voice and localisation as some of the most meaningful aspects of her career at the company. She added that she planned to take a short break before exploring future opportunities in workplaces where editorial judgment, communication skills and creativity continue to hold strong value alongside technological expertise.

"In the short term, I'm taking a breather. After that, I'll be looking for roles where verbal transparency, strong editorial judgment and cultural savvy are treated as essential and where creative is still a thing. At that time, I'll be eager for formal leads and wild gossip about more smart, interesting teams doing smart, interesting work," she added.



