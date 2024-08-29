Meghan Markle Struggling To Find CEO Ahead Of Brand Launch After 18 Staff Members Quit: Report

The 43-year-old's difficulty finding a CEO is the reason for the delay of the launch.

Meghan Markle, wife of Prince Harry, left the Internet buzzing on March 14, as a teaser of her new brand went viral. The lifestyle and kitchen brand, American Riviera Orchard, is seemingly named after the couple's oceanside California home. However, the Duchess of Sussex, is having an issue finding a CEO and there is no word on when the brand will be launched or the products will go on sale, according to a report in the New York Post.

A source claims that the 43-year-old's difficulty finding a CEO is the reason for the delay. "The numbers don't lie and to have almost 20 members of staff quitting on them tells its own story. It's unprecedented, even for a startup," said a user.

"The brutal reality is Harry and Meghan are the toughest of taskmasters, they're very demanding and difficult to work for and that puts a lot of people's backs up," the insider added.

Notably, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's newly hired chief of staff quit after just three months. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex brought on Josh Kettler, a veteran public relations expert, just before their three-day trip to Nigeria in May. However, a few weeks ago, it was disclosed that Mr Kettler was no longer employed by the Sussexes.

A resident of Santa Barbara, Mr Kettler was hired to "guide Prince Harry through his next phase" and accompanied the 39-year-old father of two on his brief visit to London in May, where Harry marked the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games. According to a source who spoke to People, Kettler was hired on a trial basis, and the decision to part ways was mutual, with both sides agreeing it wasn't the right fit.

His exit occurred just before the Sussexes' trip to Colombia this week, where they were scheduled to visit Bogota, Cartagena, and Cali. Colombia's Vice President Francia Marquez announced on August 1 that the couple would meet with youth leaders in connection with their anti-online bullying campaign, a trip Mr Kettler had been expected to attend.

Meanwhile, Ms Markle's delivery of strawberry jam jars to a select number of celebrities in March marked the beginning of the business's "strong start." Since then, the mother of two has hinted at a potential rose wine line and sent dog biscuits to her celebrity friends.

Earlier this year, the name of the brand was unveiled through a 16-second-long retro-style video, showing hands arranging flowers, and the Duchess of Sussex stirring a pot in a kitchen. It concluded with a glimpse of a woman in a ball gown standing at the end of a long colonnade.

In addition, the official American Riviera Orchard Instagram page included nine enlargements of close-up photos that collectively comprise the emblem. Its bio also stated that it was written "by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex. Established 2024."