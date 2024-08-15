Real Reason Why Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Chief Of Staff Quit

Kettler's exit occurred just before the Sussexes' trip to Colombia this week

The reason for the abrupt departure of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's newly hired chief of staff after just three months has been revealed. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex brought on Josh Kettler, a veteran public relations expert, just before their three-day trip to Nigeria in May. However, on Monday, it was disclosed that Kettler was no longer employed by the Sussexes.

A resident of Santa Barbara, Kettler was hired to "guide Prince Harry through his next phase" and accompanied the 39-year-old father of two on his brief visit to London in May, where Harry marked the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.

Harry founded the Invictus Games as a sports competition for wounded, injured, or sick military personnel, both active and retired, from around the world.

According to a source who spoke to People, Kettler was hired on a trial basis, and the decision to part ways was mutual, with both sides agreeing it wasn't the right fit.

Kettler's exit occurred just before the Sussexes' trip to Colombia this week, where they were scheduled to visit Bogota, Cartagena, and Cali. Colombia's Vice President Francia Marquez announced on August 1 that the couple would meet with youth leaders in connection with their anti-online bullying campaign, a trip Kettler had been expected to attend.

A former staffer has since claimed that Kettler-who describes himself on LinkedIn as an "experienced executive accelerator, organizer, and confidant"-was relieved to leave the role.

"What may be most telling is that during my time there, I don't think I heard a single current or former employee say they would take the job again if given the chance," a source told the Daily Mail.

"These aren't just employees they found off the streets," the source continued. "Many of them had previously excelled in demanding roles at high-performance companies and environments."

Kettler notably accompanied Harry and Meghan on their three-day tour of Nigeria, where he was present as the prince met with government officials, signalling his senior position.