Masaba Gupta Marries Long-Time Boyfriend Satyadeep Misra

Masaba Gupta And Satyadeep Misra had an intimate court wedding on Friday morning.

Masaba Gupta on Friday morning announced that she tied the knot with actor and long-time boyfriend Satyadeep Misra, who she met on the sets of her Netflix show 'Masaba Masaba'.

Taking to Twitter, Masaba shared two images from her wedding. "Married my ocean of calm,this morning," she wrote in the caption of her post, adding, "Here's to many many lifetimes of love,peace,stability & most importantly laughter. And thanks for letting me pick the caption - this is gonna be great!"

In the pictures, Masaba was seen wearing a pink ensemble while Satyadeep donned a lighter pink kurta-pyjama.

Shared just a few minutes ago, Masaba's post has already accumulated more than 5,000 likes. Celebrities including Rhea Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Ananya Panday, Ayushmann Khurrana and Dia Mirza flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages.

"Best decision ever!! (To marry each other I mean, but also to let Sattu do the part with a broken leg!) lots of love!!" wrote one user. "Awww congratulations Masaba. Wish you lots of happiness and peace," said another.

A third user commented, "Congratulations, you have worked hard to get to where you have and deserve every bit of happiness," while a fourth added, "Amazing! So happy for you !! Fairytales do become reality".

According to Vogue magazine, Masaba revealed that she had an intimate court wedding on Friday morning. The couple wore outfits from House of Masaba's new bridal collection. "We had a simple court marriage. The idea was to keep it very small and in the presence of out immediate family," she said.

"We wanted it to be very intimate because we felt that that was the right thing to do and we will not be celebrating in a big way going forward. However, there will be a party with close friends and family about 80-85 people who've had a meaningful relationship with Satyadeep and me," she told the magazine.

Masaba met Satyadeep on the sets of her Netflix show 'Masaba Masaba'. He played the role of her ex-boyfriend in the series. Both Masaba and Satyadeep were previously married. While she was married to producer Madhu Mantena, Satyadeep was married to actor Aditi Rao Hydari.