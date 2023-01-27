Doja Cat Wears Moustache And Beard Made Of Fake Eyelashes At Paris Fashion Week

Social media users called Doja Cat an "icon".

Doja Cat's presence at the 2023 Paris Fashion Week has been nothing short of iconic. The American singer and rapper made heads turn with her unique Swarovski crystals look at the Schiaparelli show. Now, she has caught the attention of the fashion world and the internet as well, as she sported a chic moustache and beard made of fake eyelashes at the Victor and Rolf couture show.

The 27-year-old artist, whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, attended the Victor and Rolf show on Wednesday in a re-imagined pinstripe suit. But it was her overall beauty look that had people's heads turning. The rapper placed false lashes over her chin and top lip in order to create a comical-looking beard and moustache.

Take a look below:

According to The Independent, Doja Cat's look was seemingly inspired by comments about an outfit she had worn earlier this week, which featured shaved eyebrows. "If lashes are what you all want, lashes are what you'll get," the rapper wrote on her now-deleted Instagram story ahead of the event.

On social media, Doja Cat's unique look caught the attention of many. While some called her an "icon", others wrote that only "Doja could pull this (look) off".

"Always a breath of fresh air," wrote one user. " I love this iconic person called Doja!! Always giving main character vibes," said another.

A third user commented, "She does what she wants and she looks good doing it," while a fourth added, "This is it. The peak of gods talent. Pinnacle creation. A gift to us all."

Meanwhile, this comes after Doja donned a bright red dress by fashion house Schiaparelli, featuring 30,000 red Swarovski crystals. The crystals were glued to her head and body and the rapper also wore a red silk bustier and a hand-knitted skirt of lacquered wooden beads and boots. Doja's glittering look was created with the help of celebrity makeup artist Pat McGrath.

