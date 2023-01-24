Watch: Doja Cat Covered Her Entire Body In 30,000 Swarovski Crystals At Paris Fashion Week

Doja's glittering look was created with the help of makeup artist Pat McGrath

At the star-studded Schiaparelli show during Paris Fashion Week, American rapper and singer Doja Cat made heads turn with her unique ensemble. The 27-year-old singer who was unrecognizable stepped out to the Schiaparelli Haute Couture fashion show on Sunday sparkling in red crystals. According to Vogue, the singer's show-stopping fashion look featured 30,000 Swarovski crystals to be exact.

The singer's entire head, face, chest and arms were artfully bedazzled in red to match her fiery look. The official Schiaparelli Instagram account revealed Doja's ensemble also featured a red silk faille bustier, a hand-knitted skirt with lacquered wooden beads, and Trompe lœil toe boots.

Watch the video here:

Doja's glittering look was created with the help of celebrity makeup artist Pat McGrath. He posted a video of the final look on Instagram and shared with his fans that the entire process involved 30,000 crystals and took nearly five hours to complete.

"Such a pleasure working with the gorgeous @DojaCat and the amazing @DanielRoseberry on the 'Doja's Inferno' look for @Schiaparelli's FW23 Haute Couture collection. Doja's sublime patience during the 4 hours and 58 minutes it took to create the look with #TeamPatMcGrath, which was covered in over 30,000 hand-applied @swarovski Crystals, was inspiring. The final product was a magical, mesmerising masterpiece of sparkling brilliance," wrote Mr McGrath on Instagram.

Take a look:

He also shared a time-lapse video showing the Swarovski crystals' application process, which began by placing a wig cap on Doja Cat before adding the colour and crystals.

While many on social media were blown away by the look, some said that it triggered trypophobia. Trypophobia refers to disgust or fear of a pattern of holes. One user wrote, ''This is fashion history being made in front of our very eyes.'' Another commented, '' I'm impressed, but my trypophobia too.'' A third added, ''Art should comfort the disturbed and disturb the comfortable. Look at how polarizing the comments are. Daniel's Schiaparelli is keeping the couture alive and Doja is a fashion icon in making.''

Naomi Campbell, Shalom Harlow and Irina Shayk were other stars who attended the show. Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner who wore a 'lion's head' to the fashion event received much flak for her costume, with many blaming her for promoting animal cruelty.