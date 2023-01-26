Watch: Upside-Down And Topsy-Turvy Dresses At Paris Fashion Week Amuse The Internet

The dresses were fashioned upside-down, sideways and even diagonally.

The Paris Fashion Week saw some unique, wacky and interesting looks this year. From Kylie Jenner's lion dress to Doja Cat in 30,000 Swarovski crystals, the fashion world was left stunned by several jaw-dropping looks. However, Viktor & Rolf, designers from the Netherlands, topped the list of unforgettable moments with its latest show.

The fashion house showcased its collection, described as "a parade of dreamlike yet surrealist constructions'' on Wednesday. According to New York Post, the 18 gowns displayed at the show are part of the brand's spring haute couture collection.

The models left everyone stunned when they walked the ramp wearing topsy-turvy gowns during the Wednesday show. The show began with showcasing of breathtaking tulle dresses and then went on to display dresses that were fashioned upside-down, sideways and even diagonally.

The show also featured floating dresses and dramatic ballgowns that were upside down and inside out.

Este vestido espero verlo en red carpet, que fantasía y en movimiento parece que esta vivo porque el corset le da una articulación extra. Es moda, es ilusión óptica, es estructura y concepto 😭. #viktorandrolfpic.twitter.com/5hrkn1Rrq5 — Manumanito (@manumanito) January 25, 2023

"Un sentido abstracto de surrealismo", se lee en el perfil de IG de #ViktorandRolf y no queda más que maravillarse pic.twitter.com/12WE4VtSxa — lacurvadelamoda (@lacurvadelamod) January 26, 2023

Cuando digo que tengo un vacío en el estomago this is what I mean 😂 #ViktorandRolfpic.twitter.com/FIIlXwwSFP — Dani's anti-hero ❤️‍🩹 (@Redheadsversion) January 26, 2023

The internet was left both amused and aghast at the unique designs.

One user wrote, ''Fashion week is becoming a circus.'' Another commented, '' Lack of real inspiration and it's result.'' A third wrote, ''Tell me you've run out of ideas without telling me you've run out of ideas.'' A fourth added, ''I think it's pretty apparent that these high fashion designers are completely out of new ideas or concepts... they either come up with stupid stuff like this or just recycle ideas from 20 years ago.''

A few days back, singer Doja Cat stumped everyone when she stepped out to the Schiaparelli Haute Couture fashion show sparkling in red crystals. According to Vogue, the singer's show-stopping fashion look featured 30,000 Swarovski crystals. The singer's entire head, face, chest and arms were artfully bedazzled in red to match her fiery look.

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner who wore a 'lion's head' to the fashion event received much flak for her costume, with many blaming her for promoting animal cruelty.