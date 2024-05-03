Martin Freeman, 52, Addresses Backlash Over Sex Scene With Jenna Ortega, 21, In 'Miller's Girl'

There's 31-year age gap between Martin Freeman and Jenna Ortega.

Martin Freeman, 52, has responded to the backlash his latest film, 'Miller's Girl', received over his 31-year age gap with his co-star Jenna Ortega, 21. In the movie, which was released in cinemas earlier this year, Jenna Ortega as an 18-year-old student develops an inappropriate relationship with her writing teacher, played by Martin Freeman. The film received criticism before and after its release over one particular scene, which saw the two stars engaging in a sexual act. At the time, social media users expressed disgust over the actors' stark 31-year age gap and called the lead actors' relationship in the movie "disturbing".

Now, months later, Martin Freeman has responded to the strong online reaction. In an interview with The Times, the 52-year-old called the movie "grown-up and nuanced", noting that any discomfort derived from the 31-year age gap between the two was entirely the point. "It's not saying, 'Isn't this great?'" the actor explained, adding that it's "a shame" how stories about complex dynamics can often be misunderstood.

In the interview, 'The Hobbit' actor also brought up actor Liam Neeson in Steven Spielberg's Holocaust drama 'Schindler's List' as an example of how an actor can play a role without co-signing the film's topic. "Are we gonna have a go at Liam Neeson for being in a film about the Holocaust?" he questioned.

Meanwhile, after its release, the movie's intimacy coordinator Kristina Arjona said that 52-year-old and 21-year-old were never placed in unsafe situations while filming film. According to The Independent, Ms Arjona assured viewers that Ortega was "comfortable" and "very sure" of her sex scenes.

"There [were] many, many people throughout this [filming] process, engaging with [Jenna] to make sure that it was consistent with what she was comfortable with, and she was very determined and very sure of what she wanted to do," she said.

"Part of my job too is supporting her decisions," she continued. "I adapt to whatever is the comfort level of my actors, especially on a production like this where there is a large age gap between the actors," Ms Arjona added.

According to the film's synopsis, Miller's Girl follows the story of "a talented young writer (Jenna Ortega) who embarks on a creative odyssey when her teacher (Martin Freeman) assigns a project that entangles them both in an increasingly complex web. As lines blur and their lives intertwine, Professor and protege must confront their darkest selves while straining to preserve their sense of purpose and the things they hold most dear".