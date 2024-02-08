Sex Scene Between Martin Freeman, 52, And Jenna Ortega, 21 In 'Miller's Girl' Branded ''Gross''

The movie stars Ms Ortega as an 18-year-old student

A controversy has erupted on social media after an intimate scene between Jenna Ortega, 21, and Martin Freeman, 52, has been called ''gross'' and ''disturbing'' by cinema lovers. The said scene features in the recently released movie 'Miller's Girl', which is a black comedy drama. The movie stars Ms Ortega as an 18-year-old student who becomes entangled in an inappropriate relationship with her teacher, played by Martin Freeman after she writes a sex story for a writing assignment in his class.

In one particular scene that went viral, Ms Freeman is seen bending Ortega, 21, over a bed and stroking her hair as they get close to each other. Fans were left feeling uncomfortable after watching the scene, and many users voiced their disdain regarding the actors' stark age gap of 31 years.

''Wait why's Martin Freeman the [50-year-old] sha**ing Jenna Ortega when she's like 20?'', one user wrote. Another commented, ''I think I am finally done watching these age gap movies. They are all gross, and I am tired of it. No amount of Jenna Ortega or Martin Freeman could save this one for me.''

A third said, ''This Jenna Ortega/Martin Freeman film is so gross! So, so, so, so gross!'' A fourth added, ''That Jenna Ortega Martin Freeman clip might be the worst thing I've ever seen.''

However, some also tweeted in defence of Ms. Ortega.

One user commented, ''I get some people don't want to see certain scenes in Miller's Girl ( I also don't), but treating Jenna Ortega like she's a child forced to take on certain projects or film certain scenes is so insulting to her and her work.''

Another said, ''She's an actress and that's her job.'' A third stated, ''[People are] talking as if she were still a child and as if this wasn't just a cinematic scene.''

According to the film's synopsis, Miller's Girl follows the story of ''a talented young writer (Jenna Ortega) who embarks on a creative odyssey when her teacher (Martin Freeman) assigns a project that entangles them both in an increasingly complex web. As lines blur and their lives intertwine, Professor and protégé must confront their darkest selves while straining to preserve their sense of purpose and the things they hold most dear.''

Notably, Jenna Ortega rose to fame with her starring role as Wednesday Adams in Netflix's popular series 'Wednesday'. She was also nominated for an Emmy for her performance.