With artificial intelligence (AI) becoming smarter, a growing number of Gen Z individuals with smaller social networks are relying on chatbots to mitigate feelings of isolation. Paisley, 23, from Manchester, started talking to ChatGPT a year ago, and before he could realise, the chatbot became a makeshift sanctuary for him where he could engage for advice and comfort, often multiple times in a day.

"I lost the ability to socialise. At one point, I was talking to ChatGPT six, seven, eight times a day about my problems, I just couldn't get away from it, it was a dangerous slope." Paisley was quoted as saying by the BBC.

Paisely does not remember what exactly he asked the bot at the bginning but remembers the advice being helpful that got him glued.

"I felt lost, I didn't know how to speak to people, and I couldn't figure out why. I was hoping that it [ChatGPT] just would be my friend, and the easiest point of contact was talking to a robot because it gave a response," said Paisely, who shared his experience in a documentary by Sam Tullen, focusing on the loneliness crisis in Gen Z, short for Generation Z.

Paisley's interaction with the AI chatbot was a result of the COVID-19 lockdown, where he rarely met new people, in addition to directly working at a job after finishing school.

"I wasn't happy with my living situation at the time. I was in a building job that I didn't want to do, and I realised I wanted to move away. I was hoping that it would be the answer to my feeling lonely. So I asked ChatGPT for plans to help me get out of my situation."

AI Makes Lonely People Lonelier

While Paisely sought solace in the company of ChatGPT, recent studies have shown that AI models might be making their most frequent users lonelier. A joint study conducted by OpenAI and MIT Media Lab last year concluded that participants who trusted and "bonded" with ChatGPT more were likelier than others to be lonely and to rely on it more.

"Overall, higher daily usage-across all modalities and conversation types-correlated with higher loneliness, dependence, and problematic use, and lower socialization," the study highlighted.

The researchers also conducted an in-depth analysis of users interacting with ChatGPT's Advanced Voice Mode -- a speech-to-speech interface.

"Results showed that while voice-based chatbots initially appeared beneficial in mitigating loneliness and dependence compared with text-based chatbots, these advantages diminished at high usage levels, especially with a neutral-voice chatbot," the study stated.

Though the technology is still in its nascent stage, researchers said the study may help start a conversation about its full impact on the mental health of users.