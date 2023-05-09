Man Posts About 'Random Dude Who Wanted Ladder'. He Turned Out To Be...

Mr Bathe took a screenshot of the chat and shared it on LinkedIn.

LinkedIn user Akashlal Bathe recently realised he is neighbours with one of the co-founders of the taxi aggregator site Rapido. Mr Bathe, who is a techie in India's silicon valley, Bengaluru, made the discovery during a WhatsApp conversation when the Rapido founder posted a message on his neighbourhood WhatsApp group requesting a ladder for his AC fitting.

However, it is not clear which of the three sent the message. Rapido, a bike taxi aggregator is founded by Aravind Sanka, Pavan Guntupalli and SR Rishikesh in 2015.

"Happens only in #Bangalore. Pinged a random dude who wanted a ladder in the society group, and checked his profile with status as 'Rapido'. Turns out the founder of Rapido is a neighbour," the caption of the post read.

Check out the post here:



Since being shared, the post has collected more than 15,000 reactions on LinkedIn. The post received tons of comments from people. A user commented, "The startup city for a reason."

Another user wrote, "On a fun note, I am still thinking why the founder of Rapido needs a ladder?"

The third user wrote, "Founders are also human beings only! They too have their home and their to-do list related to their home... Btw, you can call this 'unintentional ladder networking'."



