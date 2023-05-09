Man Posts About "Random Dude Who Wanted Ladder". He Turned Out To Be...

A man on LinkedIn shared his interesting chat with the founder of Rapido, India's largest bike taxi app.

Man Posts About 'Random Dude Who Wanted Ladder'. He Turned Out To Be...

Mr Bathe took a screenshot of the chat and shared it on LinkedIn.

LinkedIn user Akashlal Bathe recently realised he is neighbours with one of the co-founders of the taxi aggregator site Rapido. Mr Bathe, who is a techie in India's silicon valley, Bengaluru, made the discovery during a WhatsApp conversation when the Rapido founder posted a message on his neighbourhood WhatsApp group requesting a ladder for his AC fitting.

However, it is not clear which of the three sent the message. Rapido, a bike taxi aggregator is founded by Aravind Sanka, Pavan Guntupalli and SR Rishikesh in 2015.

"Happens only in #Bangalore. Pinged a random dude who wanted a ladder in the society group, and checked his profile with status as 'Rapido'. Turns out the founder of Rapido is a neighbour," the caption of the post read.

Check out the post here:


Since being shared, the post has collected more than 15,000 reactions on LinkedIn. The post received tons of comments from people. A user commented, "The startup city for a reason."

Another user wrote, "On a fun note, I am still thinking why the founder of Rapido needs a ladder?"

The third user wrote, "Founders are also human beings only! They too have their home and their to-do list related to their home... Btw, you can call this 'unintentional ladder networking'."


 

