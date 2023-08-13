Man Claims He Was Treated Like A 'Criminal' At Work For Taking Vacation, Post Goes Viral

Several people asked him to avoid taking his laptop on vacation.

Needless to say, all jobs include some level of stress. However, a person can feel an added amount of stress if the workplace is toxic, and the boss is unsupportive and insensitive. Such an unfair work environment can be a breeding ground for negativity, depression, and conflict.

These days, several employees have been sharing accounts of their professional lives on social media, including the challenges they face at their workplaces. Recently, a Reddit user shared a similar experience, recounting how he was treated unfavourably for taking off from work for the first time in eight months.

In the post titled, ''The first vacation since I joined the company - am treated like a criminal,'' the employee narrates how his colleagues gave him a ''look of disgust and belief'' when they came to know about his vacation. They also expressed ''anger, disgust and disbelief'' when the employee refused to check his work-related emails while on vacation.

He wrote, "I need you to finish these tasks by tomorrow. I am on vacation for 1.5 weeks from tomorrow onwards. My first vacation in 8 months. Look of disgust and disbelief. They then wanted me to take my laptop and check the emails daily. I rebelled and told them I will take my laptop but only check them once every 4-5 days - lol.

Despite this being an extremely generous offer on my part I was met with a look of anger, disgust, and disbelief and the recommendation to check them daily. And then there are people telling us how much work office work was 40 years ago before those damn emails.''

See the post here:

Several people asked him not to give in to people's demands and avoid taking his laptop on vacation.

One user wrote, ''Don't take your laptop at all. Unless its your personal device, in which case do as you please, but leave your out-of-office on, and try to avoid checking emails. Part of the purpose of a vacation is mental decompression from work, which won't happen if you allow them to join you on your vacation.''

Another shared a similar experience and commented, ''I quit a job last year because they called and harassed me about 10 times a day while I was on vacation out of the country. Came back, yelled at the gm, and put my notice in. Then yelled at him some more. Told the guy that he was delusional if he expected me to continue work as usual if I'm on Paid Time Off.''

A third added, ''Vacation means vacation. I don't bring my laptop. I NEVER install work-related email/tools on my personal phone either. If it's a life and death emergency, then it's something management should handle anyway.''