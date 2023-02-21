Man Asks Woman On Date Via LinkedIn, Sparks Debate Online

The man's message on LinkedIn shocked the woman. (Representational pic)

Determined to catch a woman's attention, a man messaged her on networking website LinkedIn, leaving her shocked. Hannah Harmelin shared the message she received on TikTok and her post has gone viral with nearly 800,000 views, according to Newsweek. The 27-year-old has used a couple of dating apps so she is no stranger to men reaching out with date request. But she never expected such a message on LinkedIn, used by hundreds of thousands for job search.

Ms Harmelin posted a screenshot of the message on TikTok, but covered the name of the MBA candidate to keep his identity private.

"Hey Hannah - Skipping the line on a dating app and coming straight to you. Aggressive move, ikik (I know I know). Life's too short not to go for what I am highly interested in," the message read, according to the outlet.

She told Newsweek: "I receive messages like this almost every day on Instagram but have never gotten one like this on LinkedIn. It definitely caught my attention. I get hundreds of messages each week, between dating apps and social media, but this was different for sure."

"On the exclusive dating app, you are required to link your Instagram profile for verification to avoid any catfishing. On Hinge, you can also link your Instagram, so in both cases it would be easy for him to find me on Instagram. But as far as LinkedIn goes, he definitely had to Google me and do some more in-depth research," she added.

The man's effort sparked a debate among social media users.

"This is honestly a red flag lol," one user commented on TikTok, according to Independent.

"Agree, I don't want to be approached in my workspaces. Either by a random or worse, by someone who stalked me there from Bumble," said another.

A third user called the move "super risky", pointing out that his employer is also present on LinkedIn.