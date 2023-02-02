'Magic Mike's Last Dance': Salma Hayek Says Channing Tatum Nearly 'Killed' Her

'Magic Mike's Last Dance' is an upcoming American comedy-drama film.

Salma Hayek never fails to capture the attention of the audience and the media. The actress has a distinguished career and has acted in some of the most exciting movies in the last couple of decades. The Mexican-American actor who appears in Magic Mike's Last Dance, which stars Channing Tatum, has claimed that a passionate lap dance scene in the movie "almost killed" her.

On Monday's episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live," Salma Hayek spoke about what it was like filming the much-awaited film and shared a story about the time she almost toppled over while performing a dance scene.

The Oscar-nominated actor said, "You know, this one part that's not in it where I'm upside down and my legs had to be somewhere. But upside down, one loses sense of direction, and I didn't do what I was supposed to do, so in the rehearsal, I went like, head down, almost hitting my head."

"[Tatum] held on to my pants, but I was really concerned because my pants were going away, and I couldn't remember if I had underwear or not in this moment. So, instead of putting my hands up to protect my head, I just held onto the pants. He's like, "Put your hands up," and I'm like, "No, no, no, no," she said, according to Deadline, an entertainment news website based in the United States.

ONE. LAST. DANCE. #MagicMikesLastDance, directed by Steven Soderbergh, Only in theaters February 10, 2023. pic.twitter.com/3ljaJZAk34 — Magic Mike (@magicmikemovie) November 15, 2022

The Mexico-born star added, "Everybody came in, and kind of took me away from him, and he said, 'What's wrong with you?' I said, 'What's wrong with me? You nearly killed me!'"

Hayek had previously discussed how physically demanding it was to film the lap dance scene. "It's very physically challenging. My goodness. You just wait to see. It's just complicated," Hayek told Entertainment Tonight.

As per the outlet, 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' also stars Ayub Khan Din, Jemelia George, Juliette Motamed, Vicki Pepperdine, Gavin Spokes, Catilin Gerard, Christopher Bencomo, and Nas Ganev, among others. The film is set to drop in theatres on February 10, 2023.

(With inputs from agencies)