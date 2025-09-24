Jimmy Kimmel's Big Dig At Trump Over Epstein Files As Show Returns To Air

TV show host Jimmy Kimmel on Tuesday launched a fiery attack on US President Donald Trump over the administration's alleged "bullying" and efforts to curb free speech, as his late-night programme returned to the air after a week-long hiatus over his remarks on the murder of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk.

In his 17-minute show that was resumed by Disney's TV network ABC, amid a barrage of backlash and consumer cancellations, Mr Kimmel said the US President "tried his best to cancel me" but his efforts "backfired". "Let's stop letting these politicians tell us what they want, and tell them what we want," he said.

The four-time Oscars host's remarks came days after ABC suspended the show - Jimmy Kimmel Live! - over his comments on Trump ally Kirk, who was shot dead on the campus of Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah on September 10. Mr Trump celebrated the suspension of the show as "great news for America", saying Mr Kimmel as "ZERO talent".

The veteran late-night comic's abrupt disappearance from the airwaves sparked fury in liberal circles, with opponents saying he had been targeted because he is critical of the US President.

"The owners have to feel sorry for him. He tried his best to cancel me. Instead he forced millions of people to watch the show. That backfired bigly. He might have to release the Epstein files to distract us from this now," Mr Kimmel said, referring to an alleged document that contains the names of high-profile clients to whom convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein allegedly trafficked young girls. Reports suggest Mr Trump's name appeared in files related to the investigations.

By supporting the suspension of his programme, Mr Kimmel said, "the President of the United States made it very clear that he wants to see me and hundreds of people who work here fired from our jobs". "Our leader celebrates Americans losing their livelihoods because he can't take a joke," he said.

Jimmy Kimmel goes after Trump and Brendan Carr for trying to shut down his show:



“The President made it very clear he wants to see me and the hundreds of people who work here, fired from our jobs. Our leader celebrates Americans losing their livelihoods because he can't take a… pic.twitter.com/vpmoWQNrON — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 24, 2025

He also cautioned that comedian Jimmy Fallon, who hosts The Tonight Show on NBC, is likely to be targeted next. "Now he is openly rooting for NBC to fire Jimmy Fallon and his admirers and the hundreds of Americans who work for their shows, who don't make millions of dollars. I hope if that happens, or even if it's any hint of that happening, you will be 10 times as loud as you were this week. We have to speak out," Mr Kimmel said.

Last week, Mr Trump described Mr Fallon and another comedian, Seth Meyers, as "two total losers" and had urged NBC to drop their shows.

Besides the President, Mr Kimmel also trained his guns at Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chair Brendan Carr for threatening the licenses of ABC affiliates that broadcast the show.

"Brenda Carr is the most embarrassing 'car' the Republicans have embraced since this one," the host said, as he pointed at a vehicle with Trump's name painted on it.

The FCC has a tradition of meddling where they shouldn't, Mr Kimmel said. "But it wasn't always like this."

He then pointed at a social media post made by Mr Carr - during his term as FCC commissioner on May 2, 2022 - in which he supported the previous Joe Biden administration and said "political satire is one of the oldest and most important forms of free speech. It challenges those in power while using humor to draw more people into the discussion. That's why people in influential positions have always targeted it for censorship."

Mr Carr was later appointed chairman of the FCC by "this former crusader for free speech," Mr Kimmel said, as he played out an old speech of the US President on the importance of free speech in a country.

"That was also in 2022 and I wonder, how did that guy turn into this guy," the host said, referring to a video of Mr Trump saying the former was fired and "had no ratings". "Well, I do tonight," he continued, amid loud cheers and an applause from the audience.

Jimmy Kimmel chokes up during his first show back:



“It was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man […] nor was it my intention to blame any specific group for the actions of what was obviously a deeply disturbed individual.”pic.twitter.com/KHM2K39lI4 — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 24, 2025

Mr Kimmel also broke down in tears, saying he wasn't trying to joke about Kirk's killing. "I have no illusions about changing anyone's mind, but I do want to make something clear, because it's important to me as a human and that is, you understand that it was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man," he said, his voice breaking. "I don't think there's anything funny about it."

"Nor was it my intention to blame any specific group for the actions of what was obviously a deeply disturbed individual. That was really the opposite of the point I was trying to make," he said. He said he understood his remarks last week to some "felt either ill-timed or unclear or maybe both."

The comedian said he was fortunate to work at a company that has allowed him to conduct a show the way the team wanted to do for the last 23 years. "I was not happy when they pulled me off air. I did not agree with that decision, I told them that and we had many conversations. I shared my point of view and they shared theirs," he said.

"We talked it through and at the end, they didn't really have to, this is a giant company. We have short attention spans and I am a tiny part of the Disney cooperation. They welcomed me back on air. I thank them for that," he added.

Earlier in the day, Mr Trump said he found it hard to believe that ABC had given Mr Kimmel his job back. "I can't believe ABC Fake News gave Jimmy Kimmel his job back. The White House was told by ABC that his Show was cancelled!" he said on his social media platform Truth Social.

President Trump said the government will "test ABC out on this". While unclear on how it would happen, he shared the last time ABC had to shell out $16 million. "Last time I went after them, they gave me $16 Million Dollars. This one sounds even more lucrative. A true bunch of losers! Let Jimmy Kimmel rot in his bad Ratings," he said.